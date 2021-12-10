DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After just seven months in business, a popular Oregon District business is closing its doors. Beck + Call announced its last day of business will be Friday, December 31.

Their announcement comes as inflation jumped to the highest level in nearly 40 years, a 6.8% percent increase from last November to this November.

“Throughout COVID, we’ve had giant issues with staying consistent,” said Kate Gilcher, co-owner of Beck + Call. “We were trying to continue to forge on, and were arguing with our vendors to get the product in, unfortunately, it came down to the fact that we couldn’t get the product in,” she said.

The closure is the direct impact of the pandemic. In a Facebook post, they cite the economy, shipping and manufacturing issues, and cargo ships sitting off the coast.

In a report released Friday, U.S. inflation climbed 6.8 percent in November compared to last year, marking the fastest annual increase since June 1982.

Experts say inflation often begins with a shortage of services or products. The price adjustment triggers a cycle of rising costs making it harder for businesses to reach goals.

“We’re seeing the continuing pressures both on the demand side of the economy, which I would argue that’s the principal on the inflationary efforts, as well supply side. We also continue to have restrictions,” said Jeff Haymond, an economics professor at Cedarville University.

As for Beck + Call, you can still support through December 31. Most of the shop is 30-50% off. The online shop is closed, but you can DM them on Instagram or Facebook to order pick up or for shipping. Shipping for Christmas will end Monday, December 13.