Beavercreek’s Summer Concert Series is returning – See the 2021 lineup

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek’s Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for summer 2021.

The city said that beginning June 13, guests can enjoy free live and local music Sunday evenings from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dominick Lofino Park, located at 640 Grange Hall Road.

Summer Concert Series 2021 lineup:

  • June 13: The Muleskinner Band
  • June 20: Sauerkraut German Band
  • June 27: Creole Candy
  • July 11: Pandora Project
  • July 18: Jim McCutcheon, including a Children’s Concert at 5 p.m.
  • July 25: “5”
  • August 1: Southbound
  • August 8: JR Erb Trio

Additionally, this year the city will host its first Children’s Concert on July 18 at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by Jim McCutcheon. Lawn games and food trucks will also be available.

