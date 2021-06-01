Beavercreek’s Summer Concert Series is returning – See the 2021 lineup

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek’s Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for summer 2021.
The city said that beginning June 13, guests can enjoy free live and local music Sunday evenings from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dominick Lofino Park, located at 640 Grange Hall Road.
Summer Concert Series 2021 lineup:
- June 13: The Muleskinner Band
- June 20: Sauerkraut German Band
- June 27: Creole Candy
- July 11: Pandora Project
- July 18: Jim McCutcheon, including a Children’s Concert at 5 p.m.
- July 25: “5”
- August 1: Southbound
- August 8: JR Erb Trio
Additionally, this year the city will host its first Children’s Concert on July 18 at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by Jim McCutcheon. Lawn games and food trucks will also be available.