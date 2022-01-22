BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Beavers Wheelchair Basketball Team hosted its first home game Saturday afternoon at the Beavercreek High School main gymnasium.

The Beavers played against the Cincinnati Dragons community-based team on Saturday, January 22. Next season, the Beavers will compete against other school-based basketball teams in the Ohio Interscholastic Adaptive Sports Wheelchair Basketball League.

Adaptive Sports Ohio launched the first school-based wheelchair basketball team in 2015-2016 at the Wooster City School District, the release said. Currently, there are only seven wheelchair basketball scholastic teams in the state of Ohio, and the Beavers are the first team in this region.

The Beavers are coached by James McCormack, James Terpenning and Richard Drye, the release said, and the equipment was provided by Adaptive Sports of Ohio.