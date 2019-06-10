Beavercreek woman hopes for return of her dogs after tornado

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – “All of this just seems normal every single day to us,” Angie Folino told 2 News as she stood in front of her Beavercreek home.

Struck twice by lighting in the past and hit once with a tornado, it’s luck Folino’s house is still standing.

She said she was in her downstairs bathroom with her husband and two huskies when the EF-3 tornado came through. Folino said she was trapped in her home after the tornado hit. She said the fire department had to help clear the six feet of debris blocking her doors.

“One of the huskies, she was shaking so hard underneath me,” Folino said.

With glass littered all around her home and her fencing destroyed, her two dogs are now forced to stay at a boarding facility away from the neighborhood.

Many neighbors doing the same and staying elsewhere.

“It’s like something you see on TV. You don’t expect the devastation until you’re in the middle of it,” Michael Davis, a move manager with Two Men and a Truck, said.

Two Men and a Truck have been helping people out of their homes. They’re busier than usual after teaming up with ServPro, restoration company.

“We’re doing it so that ServPro can get as many homes done in a short amount of time as possible. It helps the customers out, it also helps us out and we could help a little bit extra here and there,” Davis said.

While some people are moving forward, Folino is still coming to grips with what happened. She says it’ll be at least a two month wait to get a new fence installed.

“(All the contractors) are in high demand (with people) trying to get back into their houses. I don’t know where we’re actually starting,” Folino.

She’s missing her neighbors but is focusing on bringing her pups home for now.

“We just need a fence to bring our huskies home,” she said.

