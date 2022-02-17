BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools has launched the Miami Valley’s first interscholastic wheelchair basketball team, partnering with Adaptive Sports Ohio.

Fourteen players make up this season’s roster.

“I just really love basketball,” said Beavercreek middle school student Enora McEllory. I really love shooting in the hoop and picking up the ball.”

The Beavercreek Beavers tipped off for the first time in January against the Cincinnati Dragons. Regardless of ability, everyone hit the hardwood, coming together for the love of the game.

The teams in the league consist of players from first grade to twelfth grade, boys and girls, all playing on the same court.

“You’re going to have a ten-year-old playing with an 18-year-old. They’re going to be handing the ball and shooting and rebounding all together,” describes Brian Veverka, director of programs for Adaptive Sports Ohio. “These teams are made of people with physical disabilities, but also some of their peers who do not have disabilities.”

Adaptive Sports Ohio lists seven teams in its wheelchair basketball league.

“Our mission, our goal is to remove barriers so people with physical disabilities can have a chance to play sports,” said Brian.

Adaptive Sports Ohio was inspired by now-25-year-old Casey Followay who has been in a wheelchair the majority of his life, diagnosed with Spina bifida.

“I grew up watching Lebron James in his prime, wishing that I could be like on the court,” said Casey.

Casey’s mom started the organization in 2009 so he could take part in sports. Now, he’s giving back to others with physical disabilities, making sure they get that same chance.

“It’s amazing. The big thing for me is seeing the kids smile,” said Casey. “We just want to reach as many kids and adults as possible, because it’s life-changing.”

