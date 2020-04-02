Beavercreek wants opinions on what to do with space left after barn destroyed by tornado

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek wants to know what you think should be done about the barn at Wartinger Park that was destroyed last May.

The city posted on its Facebook page Thursday asking for input on the issue.

The Beavercreek Parks Department is asking for input on what to do with the space after the barn was destroyed in the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. The parks department has posted a survey asking residents what they would like to see done with the space. The survey asks 16 questions and an opportunity to leave additional comments.

The options offered in the survey are in this question:

10. What type of structure does your family have a need for at Wartinger Park

Historical Barn

Open-air shelter

Meeting Room

Rental facility for banquets, receptions, etc. Community gardens

None

Something else, please specify

This is from the Parks Department’s website:

Wartinger Park is located at 3040 Kemp Road between the fire station and the Board of Education building. It is a historic park host to four log cabins based in the 1800’s. Together the City of Beavercreek and Beavercreek Historical Society manage and operate the park, with the City having ownership of the park structures and the Society ownership of their contents. The gardens are maintained by the Greene County Master Gardeners. In 2019, the Tobias-Zimmer Barn was destroyed during the Memorial Day tornado. The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Department is surveying the community to determine what the best use of this space would be moving into the future. The goal is to maintain the historic nature of the Park. The data collected will be considered by City Council in making the decision on whether to rebuild a historically accurate replica of the Tobias-Zimmer Barn as it was or to consider other options. Beavercreek Parks

Click or tap here to take the survey.