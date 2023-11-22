BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Walmart in Beavercreek, which closed following Monday’s shooting, has set a date for reopening.

Walmart announced that the store, located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd., will reopen on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. to resume normal business hours.

The store was closed following Monday’s mass shooting incident.

Four people were injured when Benjamin Jones, 20, opened fire inside the store at 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The shooter died of self-inflicted gun wounds. Three of the victims have been reported as stable, with one person still listed in critical condition.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for information regarding the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or by clicking here.