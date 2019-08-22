Beavercreek waiting on FEMA go-ahead to start chipping storm debris

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of the tornado outbreak, the City of Beavercreek is trying to break down massive amounts of tree debris.

Currently, the debris is being stored at several locations, one of which is the Greene County Environmental Services building. What you see in the video above is only a fraction of what was left after the tornadoes.

The next step would be to chip all of the trees. The City of Beavercreek was ready to do that, but FEMA needed to inspect the debris.

“We’ve been told, probably over the last three or four weeks that FEMA was going to be here in a couple weeks. Now we are being told it won’t be until after Labor Day,” said Pete Landrum, Beavercreek’s City Manager.

If Beavercreek moved forward without FEMA approval, the city would be at risk of losing up to 75 percent of the damage coverage from the agency.

Bids for the chipping process have varied. At most, it could cost about a million dollars. However, if a natural disaster happens down south, the cost could go up.

Altogether, the city is looking at about more than 3 million dollars in city-based damage from the outbreak.

“As a local government, we have to have a balanced budget. There is no ‘in the red’,” said Landrum.

Beavercreek has no income tax. So all the money in their departments come from funding levies, and that money can’t be moved from the police department to the road department. So now the city has to hit the pause button.

“We’ve delayed several projects. And then our repaving project that we always do..we’ve cut the alternative streets,” said Landrum.

The 2020 budget is up in the air, too, as Beavercreek waits to get federal relief.

Landrum says he was very proud of the community for getting the debris to the curb and helping neighbors clean up after such a tragic event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.