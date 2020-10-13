Beavercreek voters asked to pass zero tax increase ballot issue

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek is on the November 3, 2020 ballot for zero tax increase of a 9.80-mill substitute emergency levy.

The levy failed by a 52:48 ratio in March. While it wouldn’t increase the annual tax rate, it makes up 18 percent of the district’s general fund budget or $18.5 million. If it passes, the owner of a $100,000 home would continue paying $300 per year.

“The funding or the revenue that’s generated from this levy will go to pay our daily operational expenses in the district. It’ll help pay salaries, supplies utilities for the district, technology for our students,” said Paul Otten, Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools.

Those who support the levy said they’re impressed with Beavercreek schools.

“To live in a community like Beavercreek, it means a lot to me to have outstanding schools. I think that’s one of the reasons that people move here. I think it supports our property values and I think it’s important to support the kids,” said Jim Evans.

The current levy expires at the end of 2021. Otten said if the request is rejected, the need won’t go away so the district will prepare to make cuts and reductions. “We need that money to continue to provide the services and programming that our district has provided over the years. So if we’re not successful and at some point, we have to make reductions those reductions would be very significant and would really change the face of our district,” he said.