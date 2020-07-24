Beavercreek volunteers sewing masks for those in need

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of Sew What has been working with volunteers to sew thousands of masks since April.
They have been selling masks every Thursday at garage sale-like events and are donating extra masks to hospitals in need.
The masks are sold each Thursday and cost $5 each. You can stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 1829 Edith Marie Drive in Beavercreek.
