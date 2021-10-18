BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has been awarded with a half million-dollar federal grant that it will use to buy land for its largest park.

The city said it received the $503,000 grant from the United States National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The money will be used to purchase 100 acres of land from Miami Valley Research Park Foundation, located along Grange Hall Road between Patterson and Shakertown roads. In total, the city said it plans to acquire 148 acres of land for the new park, making it more than two times larger than the city’s current largest park, Rotary Park. City leaders will request an additional $235,000 in grants from the same fund in November 2021 to buy the remaining 48 acres.

The city said the changes are being made to fulfill resident’s requests from a survey in 2019 where many said they wanted large community parks and to see more trail systems and open spaces in Beavercreek.

“Resident feedback is critical in moving the City of Beavercreek in the right direction,” said City Manager, Pete Landrum. “The purchase of this land allows the city to protect Beavercreek’s natural resources, prevents commercial and residential development, and preserves green space for future generations to enjoy.”

The city said it will match the LWCF grant dollar-for-dollar and use funding from park fees to purchase the land.

“Park fees can only be used to purchase land for parks,” said Landrum. “Not a single taxpayer or levy dollar will be used for the city’s local match to purchase this land.”

Once all funding is received and the purchase of land is finalized, the city will create a master plan for the use of park space.