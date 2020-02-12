Beavercreek urges residents to remove cars from streets during winter weather

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek is urging its residents to help the snow plows and salt trucks out by removing cars from the streets during a snow storm.

In a Facebook posted Wednesday morning, the city urged its residents to “please be neighborly,” saying that parked cars on both sides of the street can prevent salt from being put down. In many cases, cars parked on both sides of the street directly across from each other can prevent a truck from getting through.

Snow is in the forecast for Beavercreek and the rest of the Miami Valley late Wednesday and into Thursday. Check out the full forecast here.