BEAVERCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked to put out a fire that engulfed a Beavercreek Township barn on Sunday.

According to Beavercreek police, a barn caught fire behind a home on South Alpha Bellbrook Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the barn looked to be completely destroyed.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured at this time.