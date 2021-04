BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek plans to close part of Dayton-Xenia Road Saturday, April 10, to complete paving work.

The closure will be on eastbound Dayton-Xenia Road between Central Drive and Forestdale Avenue. The work is expected to take at least seven days.

During this time period the westbound lane will be open.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.