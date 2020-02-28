Beavercreek to celebrate 40th birthday at 4th of July parade

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the City of Beavercreek is already making plans for summer.

The Beavercreek 4th of July Committee said Friday that “Happy 40th Birthday, Beavercreek!” is the theme for this year’s 4th of July Celebration. The city said in a release the theme will commemorate the City of Beavercreek’s 40th birthday and celebrate the event like it is 1980.

The city said all community organizations, bands, groups, and businesses are invited to participate in the 4th of July parade and participants should be creative by decorating with neon colors and party like it is 1980. Floats will be judged and awarded trophies in four categories: Happy 40th Birthday, Beavercreek!, Creative Originality, Beavercreek Pride and Patriotic Spirit.

The parade, which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, will start at Meadowbridge Drive and continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road and end at Beavercreek High School. After the parade, the festivities continue at Rotary Park with food, music, children’s activities and UES fireworks at 10 pm.

The City of Beavercreek 4th of July Committee is also seeking nominations for the 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal. Beavercreek said the nominee must have made significant contributions in one or more of the following areas: education, human services (medicine, military, social services, etc.), leisure services (art, entertainment and sports), lifetime achievements with lasting community impact, dedication to serving the community, and displays outstanding pride and exemplifies the spirit of Beavercreek. The deadline to submit a nomination for the 4th of July Park Grand Marshal is May 1, 2020.

Parade applications and grand marshal applications can be found on the city website.