Beavercreek thanks surrounding counties for tornado recovery assistance

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek officials are reaching out to communities across Ohio to extend their gratitude for all the assistance they received during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Over the course of one week, Beavercreek Public Administrative Services Director Mike Thonnerieux is traveling around the state to meet with 34 different communities that sent trucks and workers to Beavercreek to help clear debris and damaged areas in the immediate aftermath of the tornadoes.

Thonnerieux is meeting with up to seven communities a day to greet the men and women who responded to the call.

In a meeting with Middletown city workers, Thonnerieux praised the work of the township’s employees and offered gifts to each member of the team.

“There’s no way we’d be where we are today without you guys,” said Thonnerieux, speaking to the gathered group of Middletown workers.

Many workers helped clear the piles of debris, tree branches, and wreckage in highly affected areas around the community. Many streets and homes were blocked off. Due to the extent of the damage and urgency to rapidly service so many community members, Beavercreek officials knew the county could not handle the recovery alone.

Among the gifts, Thonnerieux offered a framed picture of one of the streets in Beavercreek that was damaged by the tornado.

The image showed the street midway through cleanup, both to represent the damage the road had taken as well as the efforts taken to clean it up. The framed picture featured the logo of Middletown as well as signatures and messages of thanks from Beavercreek officials.

Officials hope the picture reminds employees of their generosity and the way the various communities came together to help one another.

Thonnerieux also gave each member a Challenge Coin. The coins are often used in military and police services, but Beavercreek officials wanted to use the gift as a way to thank workers for rising to the challenges of the community.

Each worker lined up and ceremoniously were given the coin through a handshake.

“Our recovery efforts would definitely be slowed without the help from all these communities.” said Thonnerieux. “It allowed us to move forward and serve residents faster, it also allowed us to open those roads to allow police and fire to have access to those homes.”

Thonnerieux said there is no timetable for the full recovery of Beavercreek. He said all debris has been cleared from the streets and the city is currently finalizing what contractors will be used to destroy those piles of debris.

“It’s going to be a while,” said Thonnerieux. “The community will have to take a significant amount of time to recover, it’s a slow process.”

