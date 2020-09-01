Beavercreek teacher’s motivational message going viral

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek teacher’s motivational message is going viral on social media.

Krista Lovewell teaches 7th and 8th grad math at Ankeney Middle School. She’s been teaching for 15 years.

When the pandemic presented challenges and uncertainties for teachers including what the 2020-2021 school year would look like, she decided to make a short video to encourage her fellow teachers.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” admits Lovewell.

She first sent the video to her immediate group of teachers at the middle school. They nudged her to post it on social media and it blew up after that.

“It’s so humbling to be able to have that impact outside of my classroom and outside of my spheres of influence,” says Lovewell. “It’s just amazing, and it’s a great honor that people are spending two and a half minutes in their busy lives and in their hectic lives just to watch what I said and listen to what I said.”

Motivational messages and quotes also hang on the walls of her classroom to encourage her students.

“I think the hardest part is not letting kids fall through the cracks. As teachers we are not in the business of leaving anybody behind,” says Lovewell.

Her pep talk and words of optimism have now extended beyond her classroom to other teachers who might need the motivation.

“I think if we can really work to love God and love people, this world would be such an amazing place,” says Lovewell. “Giving and focusing on somebody else and being able to encourage somebody else is such an awesome experience. Just knowing that you have been able to have a positive impact on somebody is awesome.”

Her video has more than 380,000 views and counting and has been shared a few thousand times.