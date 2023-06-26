DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Council has passed two ordinances setting new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

Beavercreek now requires short-term rental owners to have a license to operate and provide contact information and a statement that the unit meets safety code. The application would have to be renewed every two years with a small fee.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone called the short-term rental ordinances “proactive and ahead of the game” as the city decides not to wait for the state to regulate these properties.

“We feel that we have a wonderful community,” Mayor Stone said. “We’re trying to preserve this community by making it attractive to outsiders to come to our community, but by the same token, preserve the character of the plats that they’re going to be renting from.”

Mayor Stone said he would not be in a favor of a rental property bringing in parties and rowdy guests. “We’re trying to create some guidelines and some boundaries so that our residents don’t have to suffer that,” he said.

Gary Leitzel, a concerned Airbnb owner in Dayton, said he disagreed with the mayor’s sentiment, because Airbnb already has a no party rule in place.

“It’s basically saying you can’t have anybody under the age of 25, and you can’t have more than two adults to a bedroom, which is a violation of federal constitutional law,” Leitzel said.

Leitzel also argued that labeling short-term rentals as commercial short-term rentals could harm residents’ chances for home improvement loans.

“I just hope municipalities start doing this fairly and stop having knee jerk reactions to citizens’ complaints,” he added. “No citizen has veto power over my property rights.”

Rental owners will have 60 days to apply for a license and register online with the city’s Planning and Development Department.

If not, the owner could owe fines, lose their license or face criminal prosecution.