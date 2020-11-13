Beavercreek Schools transitioning grades 9 – 12 to remote learning until Nov. 30

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Schools is transitioning students in grades 9 – 12 to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16, returning Nov. 30 after their scheduled Fall Break.

District officials took action after an increased number of staff and student absences due to COVID-19.

Beavercreek moved from an in-person learning plan to a blended learning plan Oct. 19 after Greene County moved into the red on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

Since then, the district said it has seen an increase in positive cases which is requiring even more students and staff to quarantine as a result.

“Our ability to deliver this highly desired instructional delivery model has largely been dependent on our ability to provide adequate staffing. Filling vacancies in our buildings has been an increasing struggle as our sub pool has been exhausted as more staff are impacted by either a positive diagnosis or by a quarantine,” the district said in an press release.

It is unclear at this time whether students in grades 9 – 12 will continue extra curricular activities.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

