Beavercreek Schools returns to in-person learning Monday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools is returning to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 30 after two weeks of remote learning.

Pre-K through grade 12 students who opted to learn in person will return to the classroom, according to a press release.

Earlier this month, the school transitioned students in grades 9-12 to remote learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the school. The schools planned for students to return after their Fall Break.

“If we begin to see cases and/or quarantines climbing quickly with our students and/or staff as a result of our Fall break, we will prepare to pivot those impacted buildings to the hybrid or remote model,” said the school in a statement.

As of Monday, 64 students and 38 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.