Beavercreek Schools names next high school principal

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools has made a recommendation for the next principal of Beavercreek High School, the district announced Tuesday.

Dale Wren, principal at Ankeney Middle School since 2015, is expected to be approved at the next Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18 to become the new principal at Beavercreek High School, beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Wren was an assistant principal at the high school from 2013 to 2015. He was also a special education teacher at the high school for 17 years.

“No one is better suited for this critical leadership role than Dale Wren”, Paul Otten, Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools, said. “Effectively leading our staff, students, families, and a community with high expectations is critical and I have no doubts Mr. Wren will do so in the highest possible manner.”

Wren is a 1990 graduate of Beavercreek High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University. He also has a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Dayton.

Once Wren is approved, the district will launch a search for its next principal at Ankeney Middle School.