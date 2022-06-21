BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school has responded after a family from Beavercreek died in a tragic accident in Kentucky.

On Saturday, June 18, Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani and their 4-year-old child died after their car landed upside-down in a creek off of Kentucky’s route 182.

Beavercreek City Schools expressed their condolences in a release on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a challenging time for many in the Beavercreek community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Galani family,” said Assistant Superintendent Bobbie Fiori.

Beavercreek City Schools said that a fourth-grade child did survive the incident, and a Beavercreek social worker has reached out to offer support to him and his family.

The school said counselors and support staff will be available to help students, staff and the community as needed.