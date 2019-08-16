Beavercreek School Board considering new construction

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An estimated 1,000 to 1,200 additional students are proposed to enter Beavercreek’s school district within the next decade, which is already at or over capacity at many facilities, so the School Board is considering two plans that will help the schools alleviate some of those growing pains.

Thursday night, after about a year of coming up with viable options, a group of about 60 community members that make up the Community Advisory Team, proposed two plans to the School Board.

They suggested building a new elementary school along with several other additions, or moving the ninth graders and high school students to an 89-parcel lot the district already owns on Indian Ripple Road.

“We have three fifth grade classrooms that are actually already at our middle school currently, because we’re out of classrooms at Trebein Elementary school, so we know that growth is going to continue, especially in our township area,” said Superintendent Paul Otten.

The Community Advisory Team said building the new high school was their recommended option.

“The current high school that we have that would become a 7th and 8th grade building,” said Otten. “All of our elementary schools and the two middle schools we currently have would be kindergarten through sixth grade, and then our central office on Kemp Rd. would become a preschool.”

That plan would also transition Main Elementary School into their new central office, but after the board decides on building either a new elementary or high school, it heads to the voters.

“If either one of those two plans are chosen, it would be a bond issue to build a new building and then obviously additions or to build a new high school,” said Otten. “I would anticipate we would start having those conversations during this school year and looking into next school year as when we might go to the ballot box.”

The school board will vote on whether or not to accept one of the proposals at their September meeting.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.