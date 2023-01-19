DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in one part of Greene County will need to reroute due to an upcoming construction project.

The city of Beavercreek released important information regarding an upcoming closure.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.

In the area, a detour route will be posted for commuters to take while the roadway is closed to traffic.

The city says while crews begin the work, emergency access will not be available to the area.