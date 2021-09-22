Beavercreek Road closes Wednesday for sanitary sewer line installation

Miami Valley News

Road Closed Sign

(WDTN Photo)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Beavercreek will close Wednesday for a sewer line installation.

On Wednesday, September 22, Research Boulevard (S.R 835) will be closed in the area of the I-675 bridge over Research Boulevard, according to the City Engineer.

The closure is so crews can install a new sanitary sewer line. The work is expected to take six days to complete and a detour will be posted while the work is in progress. 

Emergency access while this work is in progress will not be possible. If you have any questions about the closure, contact the Engineering Division at (937) 427-5513.

