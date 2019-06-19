Beavercreek residents optimistic FEMA will help tornado victims

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA is setting up casework locations this week in 10 different Ohio counties impacted by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

FEMA will also send people out to tornado damaged areas to help get critical information to storm victims.

It is important to note that if you have insurance and you are getting money back, FEMA can not overlap coverage.

People who are not insured may get help first. And if you’re getting partial coverage, you should still apply for FEMA relief.

“It’s pretty…unbelievable. You look around and all these houses are empty. You come here in the morning a no one is around,” said Neil Reinsmoen, a Beavercreek tornado survivor that lives on Rushton Drive.

Reinsmoen still has a house standing. From outside the tarps on his roof indicates minimal damage, but that’s not the case when you go inside. Reinsmoen ceiling has collapsed in several rooms.

Fortunately he has insurance. And even if it isn’t fully covered, he doesn’t plan on going to FEMA because other people need it more.

“The people who are uninsured, the people who lost their jobs. Some of the restaurants and businesses that are closed down..maybe they (FEMA) can help them,” said Reinsmoen.

Some residents say they don’t want to apply for assistance in order to free up more funds for neighbors who were more heavily impacted:

To apply for FEMA relief and start the casework process you will need:

Social security number

The address of the damaged property

A description of the damage

Insurance information

Bank information so FEMA can deposit money

A phone number

Your new or current address

If you are not insured and have applied for a grant, it could take about a week before the next step kicks.

“Even if you do have insurance, it may not cover everything. Some folks might be under insured depending on their specific situation. First step, we always suggest is to call your insurance company and I think a lot of people have done that,” said Troy Christensen, a media relations specialist with FEMA.

Christensen says FEMA will be around for the next 60 days and beyond with roughly 100 employees expected to be in the Miami Valley.

The deadline to apply for FEMA relief is August 19th.

Individuals and businesses impacted from the storms can register for FEMA assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585).

The case work locations have not been released. FEMA hopes that teams on the ground will help people navigate a sometimes confusing process.

“We really want to work individually with survivors from this disaster. Everyone has different needs, different levels of insurance and we understand that,” said Christensen.

A preliminary damage assessment the first week of June, by FEMA, SBA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, identified 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

