Beavercreek residents evacuated from homes due to gas leak, Vectren called

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek residents are being evacuated from their homes after a reported gas leak Wednesday.
Authorities said crews were called to a home on the 1500 block of Forestdale Avenue after 12 p.m Wednesday on reports of a fire.
No one was reported to be in the house but other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.
2 NEWS crews saw Vectren at the scene.
WDTN is working to find out more information, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
