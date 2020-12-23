Beavercreek residents evacuated from homes due to gas leak, Vectren called

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek residents are being evacuated from their homes after a reported gas leak Wednesday.

Authorities said crews were called to a home on the 1500 block of Forestdale Avenue after 12 p.m Wednesday on reports of a fire.

No one was reported to be in the house but other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.  

2 NEWS crews saw Vectren at the scene.

WDTN is working to find out more information, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

