Beavercreek resident hopeful for FEMA disaster assessment

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Beginning this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting damage assessments to determine if and what aid would be available after 21 tornadoes touched down in Ohio last Monday and Tuesday.

In the Miami Valley, 15 touched down, ranging from an EF-0 to an EF-4, and one Beavercreek resident said he is hopeful FEMA will come to his neighborhood where many are still devastated from an EF-3 tornado.

In a release from the Ohio EMA, it said they have requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) in 10 Ohio counties, including Greene and Montgomery Counties.

Chris Hill lives off of Kemp Road in Beavercreek and said a lot of help has been coming from mutual aid across Southwest Ohio and different volunteer organizations, as they try to get any normalcy back in their lives.

"Sharonville, Xenia, Hamilton, several others that have pitched in, sent their equipment in to help clean up," said Hill.

Beginning tomorrow, FEMA will determine what assistance could be available by assessing the extent of damages, which Hill said is great news.

"Some houses are blown clear apart, there's some definite need for some aid here," said Hill. "I don't know exactly how FEMA works but if they can come in and help people out that need it, that'd be great, that'd be wonderful."

In the release, Ohio EMA said there is a complex set of damage thresholds that will determine eligibility for any assistance.

"The PDA will enable the State to determine whether the impact and magnitude of this event warrants a Major Disaster Declaration under the Stafford Act," Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick wrote to James Joseph, FEMA Region V Administrator.

According to the release, the first step in determining what assistance would be available is to assess the extent of damages.

One key element is how much storm-related damage is covered by insurance and how much is uninsured. Damages from wind events, such as tornadoes, are typically covered by homeowners or business insurance, while flood-related damages are often uninsured.

"If individuals or businesses have uninsured losses due to the severe storms, they need to make sure to share that information with their county emergency management agency," Merick said.

The surveys will begin June 4 in the following counties: Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway.

