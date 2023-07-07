DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek is bracing for massive crowds at the Beaver-Vu bowling alley next week.

After 50 weeks without a winner, someone will cash in on more than a million dollars at the final Queen of Hearts drawing Monday.

The raffle started with a 54-card deck in July 2022. Since then, 49 people have flipped a card, but none have found the queen of hearts.

Five cards remain, and on Monday night, names will be drawn until someone flips over that red queen. That person will claim a huge jackpot worth more than a million dollars — a prize that large is generating plenty of interest.

It’s also causing the city to generate a security plan to deal with the large crowd. People were lined up Friday morning to get their raffle tickets, with some traveling from out of state to try their luck.

People entering the drawing say they are concerned about safety measures and what Monday will be like.

“I was actually nervous about that,” Galina Arnold, a raffle participant, said. “Because, you know, any person that gets drawn, you have to have somebody with you, and I think it’s important because you know it’s a lot of money. You don’t want to get robbed or something.”

Beavercreek police will be out to maintain traffic and ensure a safe experience for all, according to the city.

The drawing is set for 8 p.m. Monday night.