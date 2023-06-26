DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A raffle in Beavercreek has been going on for months with no winner, and now the top prize has climbed to nearly a million dollars.

Beaver-VU Bowl is expected to be packed Monday night for their weekly Queen of Hearts raffle. The raffle has been live since July 27, 2022, according to the business’s Facebook page.

Throughout the day, people were lining up to lay their money for a shot at an $812 thousand grand prize.

In a Queen of Hearts raffle, the jackpot grows until someone picks out the queen of hearts card. The deck starts with 54 cards turned face down in a deck, and now only 6 are left to pick from.

People who purchased raffle tickets said they are feeling like this type of raffle makes their chances of winning a bit higher.

“It’s more of a likely chance than actually winning, like, a huge jackpot,” Galina Arnold, a Queen of Hearts raffle buyer, said. “A lot of people are showing up. This is my first time doing it. So, it’s just like I’m just I came here today and just come out of a win.”

The drawing is set to take place 8 p.m. Monday. If no one wins this week, the pot will grow again for next week’s raffle.