Beavercreek pub holds benefit concert for tornado victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local musicians are raising money for tornado recovery with a benefit concert Friday night at W.O. Wright’s Grill and Pub in Beavercreek.
The “Musicians 4 Tornado Victims” concert will take place at the venue, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway, from 6 pm until 1 am. A donation of $10 is requested at the door.
"This is very important to me. I live on Troy Street in the North Dayton area, so the tornado literally just mowed down my part of the neighborhood a couple blocks away," said musician Marcus Cornwall.
You are also asked to bring supplies for donation.
All the proceeds from the concert are going to both the Dayton Foundation Tornado Fund and the Beavercreek Disaster Relief Fund.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Red Cross shifting focus with post-tornado relief
More than 1,069 overnight stays have been recorded at Red Cross shelters across the Miami Valley since the tornado outbreak.Read More »
-
Contractors overwhelmed with tornado-related repairs
Unlike the typical construction season, many customers need help right away.Read More »
-
Sinclair Community College on the forefront of tornado relief efforts
More than 60 streets have seen Sinclair crews out cutting trees, clearing debris and handing out food/supplies.Read More »
-
County commissioner speaks on tornado recovery
She says the county jumped in right away to recovery efforts by opening an Emergency Operations Center as soon as the tornadoes hit.Read More »
-
State and federal representatives visit Old North Dayton tornado site
While federal help from FEMA might not be some time away, Rep. Plummer said there's progress at the state level for those out of work.Read More »