Beavercreek pub holds benefit concert for tornado victims

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:54 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local musicians are raising money for tornado recovery with a benefit concert Friday night at W.O. Wright’s Grill and Pub in Beavercreek.

The “Musicians 4 Tornado Victims” concert will take place at the venue, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway, from 6 pm until 1 am. A donation of $10 is requested at the door.

"This is very important to me. I live on Troy Street in the North Dayton area, so the tornado literally just mowed down my part of the neighborhood a couple blocks away," said musician Marcus Cornwall.

You are also asked to bring supplies for donation.

All the proceeds from the concert are going to both the Dayton Foundation Tornado Fund and the Beavercreek Disaster Relief Fund.

