Beavercreek pub holds benefit concert for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local musicians are raising money for tornado recovery with a benefit concert Friday night at W.O. Wright’s Grill and Pub in Beavercreek.

The “Musicians 4 Tornado Victims” concert will take place at the venue, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway, from 6 pm until 1 am. A donation of $10 is requested at the door.

"This is very important to me. I live on Troy Street in the North Dayton area, so the tornado literally just mowed down my part of the neighborhood a couple blocks away," said musician Marcus Cornwall.

You are also asked to bring supplies for donation.

All the proceeds from the concert are going to both the Dayton Foundation Tornado Fund and the Beavercreek Disaster Relief Fund.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.