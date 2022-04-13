BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek City Council proposed a ban on “shared mobility devices.”

Ordinance No. 22-14 was proposed and first read during the April 11 meeting and it addresses shared electric scooters and bicycles in the City of Beavercreek.

The proposed ban is mainly due to how the shared electric scooters and bicycles are frequently abandoned on streets, sidewalks and other public spaces. The abandonment of the devices creates visual clutter and serious safety concerns, especially for pedestrians said the ordinance.

The ordinance also stated that Beavercreek does not have a continuous sidewalk system or traditional downtown which creates safety concerns for the use of these devices.

During the meeting, the council clarified that this potential ban would not include personal electric scooters and bicycles or rental bicycles.

The ordinance has been moved to a second reading by the council.

The April 11 meeting can be viewed here.