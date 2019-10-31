Beavercreek principal resigns amid allegations of inappropriate language

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek High School’s principal has resigned after claims were made that he used an inappropriate word in a conversation with a student.

All five members of the school board voted to accept Principal George Caras’s resignation effective at the end of the year in an executive session that lasted just over 30 minutes.

The following resolution was the only item on the agenda during this session:

“The Board thanks George for his student centered approach and commitment to improving educational opportunities for the students of Beavercreek High School as principal, and that the Board has made no determination, and will not be making any determination as to any discipline regarding George. The Board recognizes recent publicity renders further service by George as Principal untenable, so George and the Board have reached an understanding as to his separation by amicable mutual agreement, which agreement is hereby approved by the Board and the President and Treasurer are authorized to execute the same on behalf of this Board.”

Caras had been on administrative leave for over a month.

An investigation had been ongoing since September 27 when the district says they were made aware of the allegations, announcing that Caras would remain on leave until it was over.

According to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette, Caras was talking with a student when he used a racial slur, but the Gazette reports that Caras’s daughter wrote on Twitter, “Never once did he say that word in a derogatory way, but he did say it in an educational context to explain how that word has evolved.”

Caras also received a written warning in August of 2018 after allegedly making inappropriate reactions and comments concerning staffing changes.

Since September 27, Caras has been prohibited from entering any district building or having any contact with students, parents, or staff without permission from Superintendent Paul Otten.

