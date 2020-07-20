Beavercreek Popcorn Festival canceled for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision carefully made after reviewing information from the State of Ohio and Greene County Health Departments as well as the City of Beavercreek. Our Popcorn Festival Committee wanted to do what was best and safe for our Vendors, Guests and the Community,” organizers said in a Facebook post Monday.

The festival committee will now focus on plans for next year’s event on September 11 and September 12.

Click here for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS