Beavercreek Popcorn Festival canceled for 2020

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision carefully made after reviewing information from the State of Ohio and Greene County Health Departments as well as the City of Beavercreek. Our Popcorn Festival Committee wanted to do what was best and safe for our Vendors, Guests and the Community,” organizers said in a Facebook post Monday.

The festival committee will now focus on plans for next year’s event on September 11 and September 12.

Click here for more information.