Beavercreek Police warn of theft trend targeting day cares, preschool centers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police are issuing a warning to the public after a theft trend targeting day care and preschool centers.
They say a group has been breaking into cars while parents are dropping their kids off, and encourage citizens to be cautious about leaving valuables and purses in plain sight.
“Even if you are running in and out for just seconds, bring your purse, wallets, backpacks, bring your keys, lock your doors, don’t leave any valuable items in your car,” the department said in a Facebook post, adding that it only takes a minute to gather your things, while reporting potential thefts could take you hours.
Residents who see a vehicle or occupants who don’t seem to be there for the intended purpose are asked to call the police department.
Suspects have been using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at various stores.
One individual was arrested and indicted in connection with this theft trend back in August, but the crimes continue.
Police say another incident occurred Wednesday morning at Kinder Care, located at 2755 Lillian Lane.
Police say another incident occurred Wednesday morning at Kinder Care, located at 2755 Lillian Lane.

The department continues to investigate the incidents and they are working with other law enforcement agencies who have dealt with similar issues in the past.
