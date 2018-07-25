Beavercreek police warn of overnight rent box thefts Video

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - There have been reports in Beavercreek, Fairborn, and Dayton of thieves stealing rent checks and money orders from overnight drop boxes.

Wednesday morning, Beavercreek police posted a warning on Facebook of a dramatic increase of theft of checks and money orders in rent boxes.

In the post, it said Fairborn has also seen an uptick in these crimes.

A Dayton police report also details an instance the weekend of July 4 at the Village Cloud Park apartments.

Police said the most common way a money order or check goes missing is by rental drop box theft with the use of any type of equipment that usually includes some type of wire with a sticky substance placed at the end.

Police said these thieves are able to "wash" the money orders in a way that removes the apartment community's name, and allows them to use the funds for other purposes.

Beavercreek police said the only crime prevention tips or ideas they can offer up to apartment residents are to suggest that you hand deliver your payment directly to the office during business hours or take advantage of electronic payment solutions if offered.