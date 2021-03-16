Beavercreek Police to hold St. Patrick’s Day blitz on speeding, drunk driving

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department will conduct a St. Patrick’s Day blitz aimed at cracking down on speeding and drunk driving.

Department officials said that the blitz will start March 17 and go until March 18.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report on St. Patrick’s Day 2019, three out of five crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 people died due to drunk driving crashes during St. Patrick’s Day.

Police have advise for those attending social gatherings this year: