Beavercreek police seek help investigating fatal motorcycle crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday after colliding with a sedan at the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Gardenview Drive.

The Beavercreek Police Department has identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Aaron Stroop, of Kettering. Stroop was traveling south on Grange Hall Road when he collided with a Honda Civic that was turning left while traveling north.

Police said they administered lifesaving efforts at the scene but Stroop ultimately died from his injuries. The occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Beavercreek Police Department. Evidence gathered so far points to a “light-colored crew cab pickup truck” being in the immediate area of the crash when it took place. Police say they would like to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Charmaine Hall at 937-426-1225 ext. 665.

