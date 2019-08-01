Beavercreek police officer plays basketball with teens

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Dashcam video on a Beavercreek Police Department cruiser caught a light-hearted moment early Thursday morning involving a police officer.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Office Joel Schuler spotted a group of teens working on their “hoops skills” after midnight. Dashcam video shows Officer Schuler joining them and showing good basketball form himself.

