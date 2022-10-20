Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UPDATE: The Beavercreek Police Department reported that Dustin Colwell has been found.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department needs help finding a missing and endangered man.

Police say 31-year-old Dustin R. Colwell was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen at the Fairfield Commons Mall.

He is described as 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhart-style jacket, gray sweatpants, and dark colored shoes.

Police say he suffers from several medical conditions and is taking medication for them.

If you have information call Beavercreek Police at 937-426-1225.