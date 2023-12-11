Prior coverage above: Warning about deer strikes after recent crashes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — After an uptick in deer strikes, the Beavercreek Police Department is issuing a warning to drivers.

According to a Facebook post by the Beavercreek Police Department, there has been a recent uptick in deer strikes in the community.

The police department is reminding all drivers to use extra caution on the roads as deer become more active at dawn and dusk.

“With the increasing number of incidents, we urge drivers to slow down, stay alert, use high beams when appropriate, and avoid swerving,” said Beavercreek Police.

If you would like to be added to the police department’s deer strike list, you are asked to email your contact information, including your name and phone number, to Officer K. Gee here.