Beavercreek Police Department offering 'Vacation House Check' for residents while away

Local News

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is offering to check on your home while you’re on vacation.

The department said its “Vacation House Check” service helps ensure your home and all of your personal belongings inside stay safe while you’re away. The service is free to Beavercreek residents.

The Beavercreek Police Department also suggests the following tips to help you protect your house:

  • Make sure all doors and windows are locked
  • Set timers on interior lights
  • Never broadcast your location on social media
  • Alert your alarm company
  • Check batteries in all home security devices
  • Secure your valuables and make sure they’re out of sight
  • Put your mail service on hold
  • Schedule package deliveries for times you are home
  • Don’t leave spare keys outdoors
  • Lock the garage

If you’re interested in the house check service, fill out this form. You can also call (937) 320-7398 to speak to an officer about the service.

