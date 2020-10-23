Beavercreek Police, DEA warn of phone scam involving agent impersonators

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. A once-standout U.S. narcotics agent has admitted conspiring to launder money with a Colombian drug cartel. Jose Irizarry pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Tampa, Fla., to federal bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police are warning residence of a phone scam that has made its rounds throughout the area.

The scam involves a caller impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who falsely claims that the victim has bought drugs on the internet. The DEA said that the caller will often be aggressive about speaking with a particular person.

The callers will demand a payment in exchange for not pursuing charges against the victim. They will ask for wire transfer or gift cards to pay the fine. If the victim refuses, the caller will threaten to search their property for evidence.

Authorities ask that if you receive a call like this, to report it by clicking here. To read the DEAs full briefing on this scam, click here.