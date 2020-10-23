Beavercreek Police, DEA warn of phone scam involving agent impersonators

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. A once-standout U.S. narcotics agent has admitted conspiring to launder money with a Colombian drug cartel. Jose Irizarry pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Tampa, Fla., to federal bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police are warning residence of a phone scam that has made its rounds throughout the area.

The scam involves a caller impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who falsely claims that the victim has bought drugs on the internet. The DEA said that the caller will often be aggressive about speaking with a particular person.

The callers will demand a payment in exchange for not pursuing charges against the victim. They will ask for wire transfer or gift cards to pay the fine. If the victim refuses, the caller will threaten to search their property for evidence.

Authorities ask that if you receive a call like this, to report it by clicking here. To read the DEAs full briefing on this scam, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS