Beavercreek Police, DEA warn of phone scam involving agent impersonators

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police are warning residence of a phone scam that has made its rounds throughout the area.
The scam involves a caller impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who falsely claims that the victim has bought drugs on the internet. The DEA said that the caller will often be aggressive about speaking with a particular person.
The callers will demand a payment in exchange for not pursuing charges against the victim. They will ask for wire transfer or gift cards to pay the fine. If the victim refuses, the caller will threaten to search their property for evidence.
Authorities ask that if you receive a call like this, to report it by clicking here. To read the DEAs full briefing on this scam, click here.
