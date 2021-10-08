BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police are looking for 77-year-old Jerry Hetzel who they say suffers from dementia.

According to a post on Beavercreek Police Department’s Facebook page, Hetzel left his home Thursday afternoon and has been missing since. He was last seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeve white pinstripe button shirt. BPD asks if you see Hetzel, call police immediately at (937) 426-1225.

Police also said if you live in the area of Rushton Dr. please check any sheds, boats, campers, or anything else on your property and surrounding open fields/woods. If it’s a place someone can take shelter, it should be checked. Residents were also asked to check home or business surveillance cameras.