BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Sometimes, a caring community is all it takes to help a local business after a night of significant damage to products and equipment alike. Thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers, a local garden center has reopened only a day after being attacked by vandals.

Knollwood Garden Center, a family-owned gardening center in Beavercreek, was attacked by three teens Wednesday night. In a random act of destruction, the teens destroyed everything from flower pots to the computer system and sent seeds flying across the shop floor. However, much to the owners’ relief, the plants were spared.

“Yesterday morning you couldn’t walk down this aisle without stepping on a broken piece of pottery or statuary,” said Knollwood general manager John Scott. “It was mostly hard goods affected – no plant damage which, we all love our plants – we were happy to see.”

Even though the plants were left alone, Scott says he estimates the damage done at $1,500 to $2,000, before accounting for profits lost due to closure.

Scott said that the teens were caught on the shop security cameras and arrested about three hours later. Beavercreek Police said they have each been charged with one count of vandalism and one count of breaking and entering.

“It was pretty scary,” Scott said. “I didn’t think we’d be open as quick as we got open. Even the police said this was one of the worst vandalizations that they had seen.”

The garden center was forced to close on Thursday while employees and volunteers alike worked to clean up the damage left behind. working in sections of the shop, Scott said each team methodically took inventory of the damaged goods before cleaning up the area. by Friday morning, the garden center was in pristine condition and ready to welcome customers yet again.

“My son was our IT department and went and bought a bunch of computers, computer parts and put that back together,” Scott said. “And it was just a total team effort.”

Other local businesses joined the effort, with a donated dumpster by Champion Landscape Supply and Dumpster Rental and Beavercreek Pizza Dive offering free pizza to feed the crews.

“It’s never an enjoyable experience, but it’s sometimes enlightening to see how people care and support you in these types of situations,” Scott said.

The Knollwood Garden Center finally reopened, refreshed, and ready to welcome excited customers on Friday, June 3. They will be open Monday through Saturday 9 am-6 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. You can find the center at 3766 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek or on their website here.

Knollwood Garden Center (WDTN Photo)