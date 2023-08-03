DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek drivers may see delays starting Thursday, August 3, a release said.

According to Beavercreek Township, crews will begin a pavement project on multiple streets, including Orchard Lane, Yellow Brick Road and Factory Road.

Ryan Rushing, township administrator said that while crews are working, traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to last seven to ten days, weather permitting.

The township asks that drivers expect possible delays and drive carefully through these areas.