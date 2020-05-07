Beavercreek organization providing 4,500 meals to students getting boost from local club

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek club is giving a local organization a boost, helping feed hungry children during the pandemic.

“Anywhere there’s a need for children, Kiwanis will step up,” states Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek President Kelly Faas. “We’ve done Dolly Parton Imagination Library. We’ve done Shoes 4 the Shoeless. We’re heavily involved in Safety Town in Beavercreek.”

The Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek has also helped package meals before.

“The first meeting I attended with Kiwanis was at Feed the Creek. We were packing weekend boxes as a service project. I could not believe– It really opened my eyes to the need of children in this community,” admits Faas.

Feed the Creek normally provides meals on weekends to about 300 Beavercreek students in need. The need now, greater than ever with many families feeling the pinch from the pandemic. In the last month, Feed the Creek has helped distribute more than 1,500 meals a week.

“You can’t deny that it exists. It’s here. It’s in our community, and it needs attention,” states Faas.

Feed the Creek is now providing 4,500 meals to students who rely on their breakfast and lunch meals from the school food programs.

When the Kiwanis Club was awarded a $2,500 grant to go towards one of the organizations it serves, Feed the Creek was the obvious choice. They’ve now set up a virtual fundraiser to raise another $2,000.

All of the money will go to Feed the Creek. The organization is not government funded and is at the mercy of donations.

“Whatever it takes to get those meals to the kids,” says Faas.

You can donate through Facebook or through the Dayton Foundation with the account number 8507.

Checks can also be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek at PO Box 340637.