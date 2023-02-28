DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has announced the name for its new park, a piece of land that covers more than 100 acres.

Not only is this Beavercreek’s newest park, it is also the largest, at a sprawling 148 acres. On Tuesday, February 28. the city named the piece of land Spring House Park.

“Spring House Park pays homage to the park land and its natural beauty,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. “Council and staff are looking forward to the unveiling of the park’s master plan and the features this park could potentially offer to the community.”

The land for the park lies along Grange Hill Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads. The city began looking for naming submissions in the fall of 2022. since then, the city has received over 240 submissions through its website. 143 of these names were eligible to be passed on to the Beavercreek Recreation & Culture Advisory Board. The board narrowed this list down to four finalists: Deerfield Park, Hopewell Park, Shakertown Park, and Spring House Park.

The Beavercreek City council then selected their favorite from among these names.

In the coming months, the Beavercreek City Council will be presented with the next step: A master plan for the park land itself.