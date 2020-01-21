Beavercreek mourns loss of planning and development director

Breaking News
Man dies after falling into chemical tank at Dayton business
Jeff McGrath

Jeff McGrath (City of Beavercreek)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek is mourning the loss of its planning and development director, who passed away Sunday.

Jeff McGrath, 42, began his career at the city of Beavercreek as an intern in 2000 and had been the planning and development director since 2007.

The city posted the following tribute on Facebook:

