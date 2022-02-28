BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Men’s Swim Team won the Division I State Swimming Championship.

According to a tweet from Beavercreek Schools, the Beavercreek Men’s Swim Twim won the Division I State Swimming Championship on February 26.

The school said that this win marks the first time since 1987 that a public school has won the state swimming title.

The win came with many impressive races including a new school record set in the OHSAA prelims. The Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay team of Dillon Edge, Michael Rine, Luke Sullivan and Ethan Otten broke the school record with a time of 3:01.03, according to a tweet by Beavercreek Athletics.